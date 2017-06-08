Should Teens Be Able to Marry?

Should WV put a floor on the age when teens can marry? Also, more about "The Struggle to Stay"

West Virginia is one of 27 states with no firm minimum age for marriage.

Between 2000 and 2010, a total of 2,759 minors got married in West Virginia - one of the highest states per capita, according to the New York Times.

Some states are moving to bar marriage for minors. On this week's Front Porch, we debate whether this is a good idea for West Virginia and the rest of Appalachia.

Also, we discuss The Struggle to Stay, our ongoing series following five young people's decision about staying or leaving Appalachia.

This week, we discuss Mark Combs' decision to leave for L.A. It turns out to be harder to survive there than he thought. Can you escape Appalachia for Cali if you ain't got the "Do Re Mi"?

