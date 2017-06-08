Related Program: 
The Front Porch

Should Teens Be Able to Marry?

Young couple Sarrah and Victor are featured in a pilot episode of the Slice show 'My Teenage Wedding'
Credit Canadian Press

West Virginia is one of 27 states with no firm minimum age for marriage.

Between 2000 and 2010, a total of 2,759 minors got married in West Virginia - one of the highest states per capita, according to the New York Times.

Some states are moving to bar marriage for minors. On this week's Front Porch, we debate whether this is a good idea for West Virginia and the rest of Appalachia.

Also, we discuss The Struggle to Stay, our ongoing series following five young people's decision about staying or leaving Appalachia.

This week, we discuss Mark Combs' decision to leave for L.A. It turns out to be harder to survive there than he thought. Can you escape Appalachia for Cali if you ain't got the "Do Re Mi"?

Welcome to “The Front Porch,” where we tackle the tough issues facing Appalachia the same way you talk with your friends on the porch.

Hosts include WVPB Executive Director and recovering reporter Scott Finn; conservative lawyer, columnist and rabid "Sherlock" fan Laurie Lin; and liberal columnist and avid goat herder Rick Wilson, who works for the American Friends Service Committee.

An edited version of “The Front Porch” airs Fridays at 4:50 p.m. on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s radio network, and the full version is available at wvpublic.org and as a podcast as well.

Share your opinions with us about these issues, and let us know what you'd like us to discuss in the future. Send a tweet to @radiofinn or @wvpublicnews, or e-mail S cott at sfinn @ wvpublic.org

