Shareholders want Exxon to report on climate change risk

Exxon Mobil's investors will vote Wednesday on a proposal demanding that the company produce a “meaningful” plan to address risks to its business from climate change and climate change regulation. Exxon has faced allegations that it’s underplayed climate change, though its leadership does support the U.S. staying in the Paris Agreement to cut carbon emissions. But now some major investors want details on how the Paris Agreement, signed by nearly 200 countries, might affect Exxon.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.