The Legislature Today
The Legislature Today Podcast

Senator Responds to Concerns Over Income Tax Repeal

The Senate's Select Committee on Tax Reform has yet to take up a bill that would phase out West Virginia's personal income tax and replace the revenues with an increased sales tax. That, however, hasn't stopped the bill from becoming one of the most talked about at the statehouse this session.

Sen. Robert Karnes, the chair of that select committee, shares his take on the bill.

Gov. Jim Justice begins his tour of the state to promote a plan to increase taxes and fees for a bond for road construction. The tour began on Sunday in southern West Virginia with an event right on the asphalt of the incomplete Coalfields Expressway.

Liz McCormick details two bills approved in the House of Delegates, including one that drastically increases the fines and community service for those who litter, and Senators considered a bill that would allow for Sunday hunting on private property.

James McCormick with the West Virginia Veterans to Agriculture program discusses its success so far, despite having dedicated funds from the state Legislature.

The Legislature Today
Tax Reform
Robert Karnes
James McCormick
Warrior and Veterans to Agriculture Program

What Would a Repeal of the Income Tax Mean for West Virginia?

By Feb 17, 2017

On The Legislature Today, the Senate's Select Committee on Tax Reform begins discussing the chair's plan to reform the state's tax code, shifting from a personal income tax to a broader consumer sales tax.

Ted Boettner with the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy and John Deskins with the Bureau for Business and Economic Research at West Virginia University discuss the potential benefits and risks to the plan and it impacts on West Virginians. 

Justice Touts Highways Construction Plan in Statewide Tour

By Associated Press 5 hours ago
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a stop on his Save our State tour Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 on the Coalfields Expressway. Credit
WVDOT

SLAB FORK, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice touted his highways construction program that would be financed by higher taxes and fees as he launched a statewide tour to promote the plan that he says would create tens of thousands of jobs in West Virginia.

House Passes Bill Increasing Penalties for Littering

By 2 hours ago
Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Lawmakers in the House have approved a bill that would increase the penalties for littering in the state.

Littering on public or private property in West Virginia is already a misdemeanor, but House Bill 2303 increases the fines and community service hours associated with it.  

Is Justice Tax Plan DOA in the Legislature?

By Laurie Lin Feb 16, 2017
Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

"In a rhetorical flourish almost certainly unlike any in the history of West Virginia gubernatorial oratory, Jim Justice spread his arms wide and moaned in an impression of Frankenstein’s monster."

That's how WV Metronews reporter Brad McElhinny described the end of Gov. Jim Justice's State of the State address. Justice was making a point about the state budget mess, a deficit of almost $500 million.