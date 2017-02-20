Senator Responds to Concerns Over Income Tax Repeal

The Senate's Select Committee on Tax Reform has yet to take up a bill that would phase out West Virginia's personal income tax and replace the revenues with an increased sales tax. That, however, hasn't stopped the bill from becoming one of the most talked about at the statehouse this session.

Sen. Robert Karnes, the chair of that select committee, shares his take on the bill.

Gov. Jim Justice begins his tour of the state to promote a plan to increase taxes and fees for a bond for road construction. The tour began on Sunday in southern West Virginia with an event right on the asphalt of the incomplete Coalfields Expressway.

Liz McCormick details two bills approved in the House of Delegates, including one that drastically increases the fines and community service for those who litter, and Senators considered a bill that would allow for Sunday hunting on private property.

James McCormick with the West Virginia Veterans to Agriculture program discusses its success so far, despite having dedicated funds from the state Legislature.