Senate Republicans Move Forward with Plans to Repeal the Affordable Care Act

By 9 seconds ago
  • Adobe Stock

President Obama met with Senate Democrats today to discuss strategies to save his signature health care law. Meanwhile Senate Republicans have already introduced a budget resolution that would unravel large pieces of the Affordable Care Act with a majority vote.

However, Republicans have yet to release a replacement plan, instead saying they will repeal, but delay implementation of the law for a couple years. Senate Democrats, including Joe Manchin, are concerned that if the law is repealed without a replacement lined up to take its place, hundreds of thousands of people could lose their health insurance.

“ I said if you’re willing in 2 or 3 years, you’ve been talking about it for 6 years, why don’t we sit down and fix it and vote on each one to fix it that way nobody loses anything,” said Manchin.

Manchin argues that while there are pieces of the healthcare law that need to be fixed, the bones of the law are good and hugely benefit West Virginians. Instead of throwing out the baby with the bathwater, he says, let’s introduce legislation that strengthens, rather than dismantles the law. However Manchin acknowledges that since President-elect Trump built part of his campaign around the cry “repeal the Affordable Care Act,” fixing it may not be a viable solution at this point. 

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, with support from the Benedum Foundation, Charleston Area Medical Center and WVU Medicine.

Tags: 
Healthcare
ACA
Affordable Care Act
Appalachia Health News
Joe Manchin
Congressional Republicans
Congressional Democrats
Obamacare
Barack Obama

Related Content

Premiums are Going Up in 2017. The Good News? Most Won't Be Impacted.

By Nov 1, 2016
Adobe Stock

The fourth annual open enrollment for health coverage through the Affordable Care Act begins today. Over the past year, more West Virginians than ever before have become ensured, including thousands with preexisting health conditions. But the first three years of the ACA have been far from smooth. Premiums and deductibles continue to rise, and more and more insurers are leaving the marketplace. Kara Lofton talked with Timothy Jost, an emeritus professor of law at Washington and Lee University and ACA expert about what consumers can expect for 2017.

West Virginia's Uninsured Rates Continue to Fall

By Sep 14, 2016
Adobe Stock

New studies released this week show West Virginians are experiencing slower growth in health care premiums, increased access to coverage, and higher quality of care under the Affordable Care Act.

Only 6 percent of people in West Virginia went uninsured in 2015, down from 14.6 percent in 2010, according to new Census data. That drop means 156,000 West Virginians gained coverage in five years, according to a U.S. Department of Health & Human Services press release.

Need Help Picking the Right Health Plan? Navigators Can Help.

By Sep 7, 2016
Adobe Stock

For those of you who have to buy insurance through the Affordable Care Act it’s that time of year again – open enrollment is just around the corner. But finding the right plan can be both confusing and time consuming. That’s why for the second year the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services are awarding grants to West Virginia organizations that support in-person help in shopping for the right plan.

Q&A: For Some, the ACA Brings More Good Than Harm

By Aug 25, 2016
Adobe Stock

During Tuesday's show, we talked about West Virginians who are struggling with high deductibles that come with plans they bought through the Affordable Care Act, or ACA as it’s also known. Deductibles are what a consumer has to pay before their insurance kicks in. That story elicited quite a bit of feedback from our listeners. So today, health reporter Kara Lofton talks with Renate Pore, chairwoman of the West Virginia Medicaid Coalition, about some of the ways the ACA is affecting West Virginians.

Healthcare Representatives Say Obamacare is Good for W.Va.

By Oct 29, 2015
Liz McCormick / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The MBA program at Shepherd University hosted a panel discussion in Martinsburg Wednesday night that drew in a large crowd. The topic – the Affordable Care Act. The goal of the discussion was to look at the good, the bad, and the unknown and discuss how it directly affects West Virginians.

Dozens of people attended the event at the historic McFarland House in Martinsburg. Like most controversial pieces of legislation, the Affordable Care Act, or ACA, has received plenty of attention since it was first enacted in 2010 – good and bad.