The Legislature Today

Senate President: W.Va. Income Tax Repeal Could Happen This Session

By 1 hour ago

On The Legislature Today, Senate President Mitch Carmichael has created a committee focused on restructuring the state's tax code and says its goal is to get rid of the state's income tax. 

Carmichael discusses his newly formed committee and his goals as the newly elected Senate President.

A bill being considered by a Senate committee would give counties more resources to put toward infrastructure projects, like expanding roads or building water and sewer lines.

 Every year for the past four years, the Our Children, Our Future Campaign has compiled a legislative platform to take to lawmakers. And every year, that platform has focused on ways to make life easier for working families in the state. Liz McCormick details 3 of the 12 legislative proposals on this year’s platform that were shared on Kids & Families Day at the Capitol. 

Tags: 
Income Tax
Budget
Mitch Carmichael
Our Children Our Future
House Speaker Says Lawmakers Prepared to Make the Hard Cuts

By Feb 13, 2017

At the Legislature today, it's been less than a week since Gov. Jim Justice presented his plan to lawmakers to close a $497 million budget gap for the upcoming fiscal year.

House Speaker Tim Armstead shares his views on the governor's plan and the plan Legislative leaders are beginning to put together.

Lawmakers Begin Digesting Executive Budget Proposal

By & Feb 9, 2017
Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Gov. Jim Justice has asked lawmakers to do a politically unpopular thing this state Legislative session -- raise taxes. But legislative leaders say they are still on the hunt for cuts to state government. Both the House and Senate Finance committees held meetings Thursday and heard from the Governor’s budget team, who attempted to convince lawmakers to see things the governor’s way.

Budget Woes for 2017, Armstead Says Cuts Over Taxes

By Feb 8, 2017
Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House and Senate met for the first day of the 2017 regular state Legislative session Wednesday.

 

The first official day of the 83rd West Virginia Legislative session began as House Speaker Tim Armstead and Senate President Mitch Carmichael gaveled in Wednesday.

 

 


Huntington Officials Working to Avoid Police, Fire Layoffs

By Jan 23, 2017
Mayor Williams City Council
Clark Davis / WV Public Broadcasting

The city of Huntington is dealing with budget issues that have the police and fire departments on a pace to exceed their budget for the fiscal year.  At a city council meeting Monday night, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams updated council members on the additional cuts he's asked the two departments to make in order to assure the city can balance its budget this year. Despite the deficit, Williams and city counselors are cautiously optimistic that a budget without police or fire layoffs can occur.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams says the city's budgetary problems are rooted in three areas. The first, police and fire departments have outspent their annual budgets with six months left in the fiscal year. Along with the overspending, health insurance costs for the city have steadily increased as well as the amount Huntington is paying into its police and fire pension funds. When you combine all three, Huntington is facing an approximate $4.8M budget deficit by the end of the fiscal year in July. 