Senate President: W.Va. Income Tax Repeal Could Happen This Session

On The Legislature Today, Senate President Mitch Carmichael has created a committee focused on restructuring the state's tax code and says its goal is to get rid of the state's income tax.

Carmichael discusses his newly formed committee and his goals as the newly elected Senate President.

A bill being considered by a Senate committee would give counties more resources to put toward infrastructure projects, like expanding roads or building water and sewer lines.

Every year for the past four years, the Our Children, Our Future Campaign has compiled a legislative platform to take to lawmakers. And every year, that platform has focused on ways to make life easier for working families in the state. Liz McCormick details 3 of the 12 legislative proposals on this year’s platform that were shared on Kids & Families Day at the Capitol.

