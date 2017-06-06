Senate President Loses Job as Frontier Executive

By 3 hours ago

West Virginia's top state senator has lost his other job as a Frontier Communications executive, which follows legislation authorizing some new competition for the internet provider.

Credit Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, a Jackson County Republican, says he was laid off two weeks ago after six years as a sales manager for West Virginia's dominant provider.

He tells the Charleston Gazette-Mail he has no regrets though it may have cost his other job, saying his Senate role "is to facilitate the will of the members and advance good public policy."

The law passed in April authorizes high-speed internet service by new cooperatives for unreached and underserved parts of the state.

Carmichael voted for the law.

Frontier says his position was cut in a wider reduction in force due to market conditions.

Tags: 
Mitch Carmichael
Frontier Communications
Government

Related Content

Lawmakers Wait on Another Tax Reform Proposal as Special Session Continues

By May 15, 2017
Perry Bennet / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Both the House and Senate gaveled in around 11 am Monday, but without the final version of a new tax reform bill, delayed their action into the afternoon, and then into Tuesday.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael said the legislation was sent by the Governor’s Office to bill drafting—an arm of the state’s legislative services division—but was in the wrong format and staffers needed additional time.

Senate President Still Hopeful for Compromise with House in Budget Deal

By May 11, 2017
Perry Bennet / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Senate President Mitch Carmichael believes lawmakers are getting close to a budget deal after taking a 10-day recess from the special budget session called by Gov. Jim Justice at the beginning of the month.

The Legislature returned to session May 4 for two days, but when they were unable to reach a compromise, recessed and will return Monday, May 15.

Carmichael: Senate Tax Plan will Be Base of Budget Compromise

By May 11, 2017
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On this West Virginia Morning, Senate President Mitch Carmichael says legislative leaders and the Governor are inching closer to a budget deal that he's "optimistic" can be approved by next week.

Carmichael says that budget deal will be based on a tax reform plan approved in the Senate last week that was voted down twice in the House.

Budget on Hold as Legislature Adjourns for a Week of Negotiating

By May 5, 2017
Perry Bennet / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Lawmakers are postponing work on the 2018 state budget another week after the House of Delegates voted to kill a tax reform measure presented by members of the Senate and Gov. Jim Justice.

The Senate voted 32 to 1 Friday afternoon in favor of the tax reform bill that was then killed in a 59 to 34 vote in the House shortly after.

Gov. Justice on a Budget Before Midnight: 'We are on the Cusp'

By Apr 8, 2017

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. For more, visit our live blog on the latest from the final night of the Legislature's Regular Session. 

Just two hours before the end of the 60th and final day of the 83rd West Virginia Legislature's First Regular Session, Governor Jim Justice said he and Senate President Mitch Carmichael have struck a deal to run a revenue bill that would help push through a budget before midnight.

“To just tell it like it is, I’ve been really pessimistic for the last 36 hours. Until about 2 o’clock today. About 2 o’clock today, the momentum changed and all of the sudden there became a real hope and real optimism,” said Justice during a 10 p.m. Saturday news conference in the Governor’s Reception Room.