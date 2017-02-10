Senate Committee Looks to Get Rid of Income Tax

  • Senate President Mitch Carmichael at the podium during a 2017 Senate floor session.
The Senate Select Committee on Tax Reform is charged with finding a way to shift the state’s reliance on personal income tax revenue to dollars raised through increased consumption taxes. That’s according to Senate President Mitch Carmichael, who created the committee in January.

At their first meeting Friday, Carmichael told members he believes that West Virginia’s economic growth is hindered by its reliance on income taxes. 

He would like to see a broader base of consumer sales taxes to replace that revenue.

It’s a tax structure seven other states have put in place, state’s Carmichael said have far healthier economies than West Virginia.

“Once we get to the point where we have a tax structure in place where we’re growing," Carmichael told the committee, "then perhaps we won’t be coming in here every year to determine how we cut this government.”

The committee is made up of five Republicans and two Democrats.

Former Senate President Bill Cole and House Speaker Tim Armstead created a joint interim committee to study the same issue, but no major legislation resulted from that year-long review.

