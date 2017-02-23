Senate Bill Outlaws Sharing Illicit Photos Without Consent

By 38 minutes ago
  • Sen. Charles Trump explains Senate Bill 240 to members of the chamber.
    Sen. Charles Trump explains Senate Bill 240 to members of the chamber.
    Will Price / West Virginia Legislative Photography

State Senators have approved a bill that makes it illegal to share a personal, private image of another person without his or her consent.

Senate Bill 240 was drafted by students at Bethany College in the state's Northern Panhandle and finessed in the Senate’s Judiciary Committee creating the misdemeanor offense. 

Senate Judiciary chairman Charles Trump explained on the floor Thursday anyone who intentionally shares an explicit photo of a person who had a reasonable expectation that the image would remain private could face up to a year in prison or up to a $5,000 fine, or both.

A second offense is a felony punishable with up to three years in prison, an up to $10,000 fine, or both.

Trump called the need for the bill a statement of the times in terms of both technology and morality.

“It is apparently not unheard of when a couple breaks up for one of them to get made and blast out on the internet private intimate images," Trump said.

"It was shocking to some of us that this maybe is more common than we realize, but this is an issue that warrants some attention by the legislature and addressing.”

The bill passed without any votes against it.

It now heads to the House of Delegates.

Tags: 
West Virginia Legislature
West Virginia Senate
Government

