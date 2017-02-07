Scientists to Discuss Economic and Community Impact of Research

By 25 minutes ago

Four scientists from state colleges and universities plan to discuss the economic and community impact of research programs at a forum at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston.

Credit File Upload Bot

The Tuesday event by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission's Division of Science and Research features scientists from Concord, Marshall, West Virginia and West Virginia State universities.

Concord geology professor Joe Allen has researched earthquakes in deep fault zones.

WVU chemical engineering professor Brian Anderson studies development of sustainable energy systems.

Professor Sanjaya, director of West Virginia State's Energy and Environmental Science Institute, researches the innovative use of plants to clean up the environment and ways to enhance their bioenergy and nutritional value.

Professor Nadja Spitzer of Marshall has received a National Science Foundation award for her research into exposure to silver nanoparticles and how it could be affecting the brains of children and adults.

Tags: 
West Virginia Regional Technology Park
West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission
Government

Related Content

West Virginia College Enrollment Drops for 5th Straight Year

By Nov 20, 2016
e-wv, The West Virginia Encyclopedia / West Virginia Division of Tourism / David Fattaleh

The total enrollment of West Virginia's public four-year colleges has declined for the fifth consecutive year.

 

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports about 250 fewer students have enrolled compared to the previous year, according to a report given to the state Higher Education Policy Commission.

Higher Ed. Agencies Push Back Against Legislative Audit

By Sep 19, 2016
Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison County, on the Senate floor during the 2016 special session.
Perry Bennett / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The two panels that oversee West Virginia’s higher education institutions responded to a performance review from the Legislative Auditor’s office Monday in an interim meeting with the Joint Standing Committee on Education.

The report was first released in January 2016 and calls for significant changes to the way the two organizations are structured, including urging lawmakers to rethink the amount the agencies are funded each year.

State Students Getting Head Start on College Aid

By Sep 14, 2016
Students at Computers
Flickr upload bot / wikimedia commons

West Virginia students planning to go to college next year will be able to apply sooner this year for financial aid.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports students can begin filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid on Oct. 1 this year instead of waiting until Jan. 1. The application is required to determine a student's eligibility for financial aid.

Texting: Is it the Key to a Better College Transition?

By Aug 25, 2016
Pixabay.com

We use text messaging for a variety of things; to chat with family and friends, to check-in with a coworker, or send a photo, but what about for academics?

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission has been a pioneer in helping to develop a national text message counseling program that helps first-time college students transition more easily into college life. This year, that program goes statewide.

ARC Grants Hope to Ease Loss of Coal Jobs in Appalachia

By Aug 25, 2016
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On this West Virginia Morning, officials from the Appalachian Regional Commission and the United States Economic Development Administration visited Huntington this week to announce millions of dollars in funding for Appalachian communities struggling with the effects of coal’s decline. 