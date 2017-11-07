School Hit by Flood Getting Band Equipment

By 2 hours ago
  • Acoustic guitars strewn across the floor of the Herbert Hoover High School band room which reportedly took on 7 and a half feet of flood water.
    Ashton Marra / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Another West Virginia school that was destroyed by severe flooding last year is receiving musical instruments for its band.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the nonprofit group Music Rising is giving $64,000 in band instruments to Herbert Hoover High School in Clendenin. The school lost its instruments in the June 2016 floods and borrowed instruments after that from a nearby middle school.

Studio City, California-based nonprofit The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation selects schools and administers the grant program for Music Rising.

Foundation program director Tricia Steel says that through donations, Music Rising also gave instruments last year to flood-ravaged schools in Richwood and Summersville.

Herbert Hoover band director Meleah Fisher says the school is “tickled to death” about the donated instruments.

Tags: 
Education
Herbert Hoover High School
2016 Flood

