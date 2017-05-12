Rusty Webb Resigns from Charleston City Council

Charleston attorney and former state delegate Rusty Webb has resigned from the Charleston City Council less than four months after being appointed.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Webb decided to step down on Tuesday. He was a representative for the city's 17th Ward, which encompasses most of Kanawha City.

Webb was sworn into the council in January to replace former councilman John Miller, who also resigned. Webb's resignation letter to Mayor Danny Jones said his tenure was brief but very rewarding. The letter didn't provide a reason for his departure.

Webb is a member of the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority board and served four terms in the House of Delegates.

Jones said he would announce Webb's replacement on Friday.

