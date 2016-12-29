RSVP to a Sneak Peek of PBS Masterpiece's Victoria!

Queen Victoria is coming to West Virginia.

Join us on Tuesday, January 10th for a sneak peek of Victoria, the highly anticipated new PBS Masterpiece drama series about the epic life of Queen Victoria, premiering on Sunday, January 15th on WVPB HD TV.

Screenings are at 4pm and 6pm at West Virginia Public Broadcasting's Charleston headquarters (600 Capitol Street). Admission is free and open to the public. RSVP's are requested below.

Jenna Coleman (of Doctor Who fame) stars as the young Queen Victoria at the outset of her epic reign, which set the stage for an entire era that would be named in her honor. The stellar cast includes Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle) as Lord Melbourne, the British prime minister who was Victoria’s father figure and intimate friend; Tom Hughes (Dancing on the Edge) as the handsome, brilliant and awkward Prince Albert, who stole Victoria’s heart after a rocky start; and Alex Jennings (Churchill’s Secret) as Leopold I, King of Belgium, Victoria and Albert’s matchmaking uncle who had dreams of a dynasty for his obscure royal line—which he amazingly achieved.

For questions or assistance, please contact us at feedback [at] wvpublic [dot] org.