Revamped State School Board Set to Meet

By 11 minutes ago

The West Virginia Board of Education is set to hold its first regular meeting since several new members were appointed.

New Board President Tom Campbell, left.
Credit Ashton Marra / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The board will meet Wednesday in Charleston.

Last week Tom Campbell was elected the board's new president and Chuck Hatfield was named vice president.

Campbell is by far the board's most senior member. He was appointed to the board in 2012 after spending 16 years in the House of Delegates. Hatfield was appointed to the board last month, along with Miller Hall and Barbara Whitecotton. Gov. Jim Justice last week appointed Dave Perry to the board and still has one more vacancy to fill.

Perry, Hatfield, Hall and Whitecotton are all educators.

President Mike Green and vice president Lloyd Jackson resigned from the board late last month.

Tags: 
West Virginia Board of Education
Charleston
Government

Related Content

W.Va. BOE Elects Former Delegate, New Appointee to Lead Board

By Feb 2, 2017
Newly elected West Virginia Board of Education President Tom Campbell, left, with state Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano, right, during Thursday's meeting.
Ashton Marra / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The West Virginia Board of Education has elected a new president and vice president after a string of resignations this week. 

Former Delegate Tom Campbell was elected president of the board during an emergency meeting Thursday. A certified public accountant, Campbell was appointed by Gov. Tomblin in 2012 and after several resignations is now the board’s longest-serving member.

W.Va. School Board President, Vice President Resign

By Jan 31, 2017
West Virginia Department of Education

The president and vice president of the West Virginia Board of Education resigned Tuesday night, effective immediately.

The state Department of Education issued a release that included statements from departing President Michael Green and Vice President Lloyd Jackson.

Justice Announces Education Appointments

By Jan 24, 2017
West Virginia Governor's Office

Governor Jim Justice announced his choices Tuesday for open positions on the state’s Board of Education and School Building Authority. 

West Virginia School Board Has Yet to Start Superintendent Search

By Jan 23, 2017
Ashton Marra / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Four months after West Virginia schools Superintendent Michael Martirano announced he will step down at the end of the school year, the state school board has yet to begin looking for a successor. And Martirano is having second thoughts about his decision.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports school board members indicated last week the search process hasn't started. Since Martirano's announcement in September, the board hasn't discussed the issue in public at its monthly meetings.

State Offers Partial Control to Fayette County School Board

By Jan 13, 2017
Fayette County Map
David Benbennick / wikimedia commons

After seven years of state control, Fayette County is on the verge of regaining partial control of its local school system.

The West Virginia Board of Education voted Thursday to give Fayette's local school board control of its schools except for the ability to replace their state-appointed superintendent, facilities or finances related to facilities.