Revamped State School Board Set to Meet

The West Virginia Board of Education is set to hold its first regular meeting since several new members were appointed.

The board will meet Wednesday in Charleston.

Last week Tom Campbell was elected the board's new president and Chuck Hatfield was named vice president.

Campbell is by far the board's most senior member. He was appointed to the board in 2012 after spending 16 years in the House of Delegates. Hatfield was appointed to the board last month, along with Miller Hall and Barbara Whitecotton. Gov. Jim Justice last week appointed Dave Perry to the board and still has one more vacancy to fill.

Perry, Hatfield, Hall and Whitecotton are all educators.

President Mike Green and vice president Lloyd Jackson resigned from the board late last month.