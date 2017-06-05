Residents Can Dispose of Tires This Month

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is holding several events for residents to dispose of tires this month.

Credit SuperJew / wikimedia commons

The Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan events will be Wednesday in Summers County; Saturday in Ohio, Boone and Hardy counties; June 15 in Doddridge County; and June 21 in McDowell County. Events were held previously in Upshur and Harrison counties.

The department said in a news release that residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid state ID for the county where the collection is being held. Tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires are accepted.

Haulers and businesses are not permitted to participate.

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection
tires
Energy & Environment

