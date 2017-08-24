Report Shows Appalachia Health Outcomes Trail Rest of Nation

On this West Virginia Morning, a new report spells out just how far Appalachia has fallen behind the rest of the country on key health measures. As The Ohio Valley ReSource's Mary Meehan explains, the gap continues to grow.

We also hear from Appalachia Health Reporter Kara Lofton about a pilot program in 11 West Virginia schools that trains teachers to recognize signs of developmental trauma and provide an intervention specialist who can both support teachers and provide hands on therapy for kids. Lofton reports that, as the program enters its third year, schools are seeing a big impact not only on kids' behavior, but also on their ability to learn.