West Virginia Morning

Report Shows Appalachia Health Outcomes Trail Rest of Nation

On this West Virginia Morning, a new report spells out just how far Appalachia has fallen behind the rest of the country on key health measures. As The Ohio Valley ReSource's Mary Meehan explains, the gap continues to grow.

We also hear from Appalachia Health Reporter Kara Lofton about a  pilot program in 11 West Virginia schools that trains teachers to recognize signs of developmental trauma and provide an intervention specialist who can both support teachers and provide hands on therapy for kids. Lofton reports that, as the program enters its third year, schools are seeing a big impact not only on kids' behavior, but also on their ability to learn.

W.Va. DHHR Announces 22 Million to Combat Drug Epidemic

By Aug 21, 2017
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human resources announced it will use $22 million in settlement monies received from drug distributors to combat the drug epidemic in West Virginia. 

The money came from a suit that found defendant drug companies failed to detect, report and stop the flood of suspicious prescription drug orders into the state. The defendants denied any liability, but the parties agreed to the settlement to avoid litigation.

Treatment & Mistreatment - Appalachia's Complicated Relationship with Pain

By & Aug 11, 2017
President Donald Trump's Commission on the Opioid Crisis recently recommended that the president declare the opioid crisis a national public health emergency. The commission said that such a declaration could free up money to fight the epidemic.

Back in April, we aired a special report about the opioid epidemic here in Appalachia. So this week, we’re going to revisit that story to remember how some Appalachians became addicted, and what a battle for sobriety can be like.

Examining The Link Between Childhood Trauma and Long-Term Health Outcomes

By Aug 8, 2017
West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, we hear the first Window into Your Care -- an occasional series in which health reporter Kara Lofton speaks with people working in some little-known aspects of health care.