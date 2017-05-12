Renovated Charleston Public Housing Ready for Move-in

Two dozen renovated public housing apartment units in Charleston are now ready for tenants.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports officials and community members viewed the Littlepage Terrace new apartments Thursday.

Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority board member Tim Morris says the former buildings were built in the 1940s and needed updates. He says the new homes are more personal and less institutionalized.

Charleston Mayor Danny Jones said more than $100 million has been spent to renovate public housing in the city.

Families are moving into the units over the next few days. Most of the units are already filled, according to the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority.

A low-income housing tax credit for an additional phase of the project is being submitted this month. If successful, 20 more units will be constructed next year.wc