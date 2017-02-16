Questions Surrounding Fate of ACA Repeal Continue

By 21 minutes ago
  • Adobe Stock

Although Congress hasn't presented the American public with a clear replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act – the ideas proposed so far are unlikely to make coverage more affordable or allow everyone who has coverage now to keep it. Uncertainty surrounding the ACA is also making it difficult for health plans to stay in the marketplace because they don’t know how to price their plans for next year.

But as members of Congress left Washington today for their February recess, Republicans made it clear they still intend to repeal the ACA.

When it comes to Medicaid - Congressional leaders have proposed replacing Medicaid funding with a block grant or per capita cap program. Under a block grant, states would receive a pre-set amount of funding for Medicaid. Under the per capita payment proposal, federal funding per enrollee would be capped.

Both of these options would likely cut funding to Medicaid and may even eliminate Medicaid expansion – something West Virginia Congressional leaders have spoken strongly against.  More than 165,000 West Virginians received healthcare coverage because of the program's expansion.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, with support from the Benedum Foundation, Charleston Area Medical Center and WVU Medicine.

Tags: 
Medicaid
Medicaid Expansion
Affordable Care Act
Obamacare
Appalachia Health News

Related Content

What Would a Repeal of the Affordable Care Act Mean for W.Va.?

By Jan 10, 2017
Steve Helber / Associated Press

During his campaign, president-elect Donald Trump promised to repeal the Affordable Care Act – a move many West Virginians say they support after facing rising premiums and deductibles.  But a repeal without a replacement plan could be disastrous for the millions of Americans who have gained health insurance under the law, including 173,000 West Virginians newly covered under Medicaid expansion and 37,000 who have bought private insurance plans through the Marketplace. And Republicans have yet to release a replacement plan.

 

 

Federal Secretary, Patients Cite 'Obamacare' Impact

By Nov 22, 2016
Charlie Neibergall / AP Photo

Secretary of Health and Human Services Sylvia Mathews Burwell visited Charleston today to voice support for the Affordable Care Act.

W.Va.'s Attorney General Targets Medicaid Fraud

By Nov 18, 2016
John Raby / AP Photo

West Virginia's newly re-elected Attorney General Patrick Morrisey plans to target Medicaid fraud in his second term and ask the Legislature to give his office more authority to crack down.

Morrisey, who promises this second term will be his last as the state's top lawyer, says he's has had success investigating fraudulent disability claims, saving $1.4 million so far.