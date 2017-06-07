Q&A: Concussion Expert to Speak at Marshall Friday Evening

Are concussions more prevalent, or are more people paying closer attention to symptoms that are tied to concussions? 

Julian Bailes, MD, Director of Neurosurgery and co-director of the NorthShore University HealthSystem Neurological Institute will be in Huntington Friday night to speak about concussion prevention and what’s next. 

Dr. Julian Bales was portrayed in the 2015 movie “Concussion.” The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine is hosting Dr. Bailes Friday night at 7 in the Memorial Student center.

