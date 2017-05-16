Proposal May Bring Expanded Alcohol Sales to Princeton

The city of Princeton is considering a proposed zoning amendment that would allow for expanded alcohol sales.

Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports the amendment specifically would "permit the licensing of craft beer breweries, pubs, clubs and bars serving alcoholic beverages."

City Manager Ken Clay says the change is about economic development as the current city code only permits the sale of alcohol at full-service restaurants.

Clay says the amendment will go to the planning commission. If approved, it will go to the council for two readings.

He says the council gave a preliminary approval of the change earlier this year but contends it has to go through a process.

A public hearing on the zoning amendment will be held May 25 at the council chambers in the Municipal Building.