Proposal May Bring Expanded Alcohol Sales to Princeton

By 15 minutes ago

The city of Princeton is considering a proposed zoning amendment that would allow for expanded alcohol sales. 

Credit wikimedia / Wikimedia Commons

Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports the amendment specifically would "permit the licensing of craft beer breweries, pubs, clubs and bars serving alcoholic beverages."

City Manager Ken Clay says the change is about economic development as the current city code only permits the sale of alcohol at full-service restaurants.

Clay says the amendment will go to the planning commission. If approved, it will go to the council for two readings.

He says the council gave a preliminary approval of the change earlier this year but contends it has to go through a process. 

A public hearing on the zoning amendment will be held May 25 at the council chambers in the Municipal Building.

Tags: 
Princeton
Alcohol
Government

Related Content

Musician Rex Parker Died: June 2, 1999

By Aug 12, 2016
This Week in WV History
e-WV / WV Humanitites Council

Musician Rex Parker died at Princeton in Mercer County on June 2, 1999.

The Fayette County native was the patriarch of the Parker Family, a popular musical fixture on West Virginia radio and television stations for more than a half century.

Ground Broken for WV Turnpike: August 29, 1952

By Aug 29, 2016
WV Turnpike Bridge
e-WV / WV Humanitites Council

On August 29, 1952, groundbreaking ceremonies for the West Virginia Turnpike were held in Mercer County. The state’s only toll road eventually cut driving time between Charleston and Princeton from four hours to two.

The road took less than two years to construct. Despite early plans for a four-lane highway, project costs limited the turnpike to only two lanes in most places. Still, the road was considered modern for the day.

It was first opened to traffic between Princeton and Beckley in September 1954 and then on to Charleston two months later.

Finally! Rollicking Bluegrass for Your Everyday Life

By Jun 18, 2016
Alauren McClary

Since the show began almost two years ago, A Change of Tune has highlighted some of the best up-and-coming artists out of these West Virginia hills with podcast-y chats ranging from The Sea The Sea to Coyotes in BoxesQiet to Bud Carroll and beyond.

But those interviews have been a bit infrequent, and since West Virginia Day is coming up (not to mention A Change of Tune’s second birthday), we thought we’d do something special: 30 days, 30 brand new #WVmusic interviews that range from Morgantown alt-rockers and Parkersburg singer-songwriters to West Virginia music venues and regional artist management and beyond, all of which contribute to this state’s wild and wonderful music scene.

Muralists and Courtroom Sketch Artists - Art in Appalachia

By & Mar 25, 2016
Jeff Pierson

Two artists that were featured on Inside Appalachia recently had their work recognized- and we think that's worth celebrating. So this week we're revisiting one of our favorite episodes from earlier this year- Inside Appalachia Road Trip: Art and Murals Across Appalachia's Backroads.

Inside Appalachia Road Trip: Art and Murals Across Appalachia's Backroads

By & Jan 15, 2016
Molly Must/ Traveling 219

This week for Inside Appalachia, we wanted to go on a kind of road trip and meet people who are making community art across Appalachia. 