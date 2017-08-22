Related Program: 
A Change of Tune

Preview New Music & Hang Out with WVPB at Huntington #WhyListen Party

By 37 seconds ago
  • A shot of the crowd rating new music at our 2015 #WhyListen party in Huntington.
    Ryan Fischer / The Parthenon

Have you ever wondered what turns a new song into a great song? And do you want to discover an emerging West Virginia act from your neck of the woods? Then join West Virginia Public Broadcasting for a #WhyListen: First Listen Music Party on Sunday, September 3 from 6 to 8 p.m at Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten in Huntington.

The September 3 #WhyListen event will include a first listen of music near and far, including the premiere of new music from #WVmusic acts. In the past, we've given audiences a first listen to tunes from William Matheny, M. Ward, Mavis Staples, The Company Stores, Qiet and so many more. (Find out how you can get your music in the mix on our Facebook page.)

A #WhyListen selfie at our 2015 Huntington event.

September 3 guests can enjoy Bahnhof’s local brews and food for the night as they listen to new tunes, rate them with handy-dandy cards and have a lively music discussion with Mountain Stage host and artistic director Larry Groce, A Change of Tune and 30 Days of #WVmusic creator Joni Deutsch, Huntington producer Bud Carroll and Hello June rocker Sarah Rudy.

The event marks West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s seventh project with NPR Generation Listen, an initiative to bring young, intellectually curious minds into the public broadcasting community. In fact, the very first #WhyListen event took place back in 2015 in Huntington and received rave reviews from Dave Lavender at The Herald-Dispatch and Marshall University's The Parthenon.

The September 3 #WhyListen event is free and open to the public! For more information on the listening party (and the full Huntington Music & Art Festival schedule), visit the Facebook event.

And if you're a local artist with a demo or brand new tune for our listening party, hit us up! Comment on our post on Facebook.com/achangeoftune, and we might just include their new song at our September 3 listening party.

