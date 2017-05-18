President Trump Denies Asking Comey To Scuttle Flynn Investigation

  • President Trump delivers remarks during a joint news conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos at the White House on Thursday.
    President Trump delivers remarks during a joint news conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos at the White House on Thursday.
    Mark Wilson / Getty Images
  • President Trump greets Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos as he arrives at the White House on Thursday.
    President Trump greets Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos as he arrives at the White House on Thursday.
    Andrew Harnik / AP
Originally published on May 18, 2017 4:41 pm

Updated at 4:40 p.m. ET

President Trump held a press conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Thursday afternoon.

The remarks were Trump's first live, on-camera remarks since Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein tapped Robert Mueller to be a special counsel overseeing the Justice Department's Russia probe.

The press conference was also one of Trump's last opportunities to speak on the record to the American media before his first trip overseas as president later this week.

