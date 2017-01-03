Pre-Existing Mental Health Conditions Tied to Long-Term Opioid Use

By 8 minutes ago
  • Adobe Stock

A recent study published in the international pain journal PAIN has found that patients with pre-existing psychiatric and behavioral conditions may be more likely to use opioids later in life.

Researchers used a national insurance database to identify 10.3 million patents who filed insurance claims for opioid prescriptions over a nine-year period. Researchers wanted to see if pre-existing psychiatric conditions and use of psychoactive medications were predictors of later opioid use.

The study found that patients who used opioids over a long period of time were more likely to have a preexisting psychiatric condition than those who only used them for a short period of time. Researchers say this finding contributes to other studies that suggest opioids are more likely to be prescribed in higher doses and for longer periods of time to patients at high risk for bad outcomes.

Long-term opioid use is associated with substance use disorders, depression, suicidal or self-injuring behavior, and motor vehicle crashes. Researchers say their findings suggest these factors are also predictors of which patients are at risk of long-term use of prescription opioids. So they say if physicians are going to prescribe opioids long-term they should consider also assessing their patients’ mental health. 

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, with support from the Benedum Foundation, Charleston Area Medical Center and WVU Medicine.

Tags: 
Opioid
Opioid Abuse
Appalachia Health News

Related Content

Groups Come Together, Offer Insight on Opioid Fight

By Dec 13, 2016
Dollar Photo Club

The group West Virginians for Affordable Health Care hosted a conference Tuesday at Marshall University focused on the state's opioid epidemic.

The conference titled “Innovative Solutions to the Opioid Epidemic,” brought together groups from all over the state as well as national experts to discuss ways of dealing with the epidemic. Groups like the Cabell-Huntington Health Department presented their needle exchange effort and Martinsburg Police presented their Martinsburg Initiative. Dr. Anita Everett is the Chief Medical Officer for the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and she was the featured speaker. Everett said it’s great to a see a state of communities trying new things and wanting to work together.

Prosecutors: Man Dealt Elephant Sedative in Overdose Case

By Nov 22, 2016
Dollar Photo Club

An Ohio man was accused of distributing an elephant sedative to people, which, according to federal prosecutors, resulted in about two dozen overdoses in a West Virginia city.

On Monday, prosecutors charged 22-year-old Bruce Lamar Griggs of Akron, Ohio, with distributing carfentanil and fentanyl, local news organizations reported.

Your Zip Code Has More to Do with Drug Addiction than the Quality of Healthcare Does

By & Nov 7, 2016
Jess Mador / WOUT/Truckbeat

Kristina “Breezy” Weaver  lives in Wyoming County, which has one of the highest drug overdose death rates in a state that leads the country in drug overdose deaths. Last June, Weaver’s father died of a heroin overdose.

Manchin Joins WVU Roundtable on Opioid Abuse

By Oct 24, 2016
Anne Li / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Audience members packed into an auditorium on West Virginia University's medical campus Monday to listen a roundtable on opioid abuse held by WVU and Senator Joe Manchin.

The roundtable, moderated by WVU School of Medicine executive dean Clay Marsh, featured WVU researchers and medical staff in addition to students. The panelists discussed treatment, prevention, research and stigma associated with opioid addiction. 

State to Follow CDC Opioid Prescription Guidelines

By & Oct 19, 2016
Dollar Photo Club

Governor Earl Ray Tomblin announced Tuesday that starting in January, doctors who prescribe pain pills will be required to follow federal prescribing guidelines. 

The move was made in an attempt to lower state overuse and abuse rates. According to Rahul Gupta, the West Virginia state health officer and the commissioner for the Bureau for Public Health, West Virginia has the highest rate of prescription opioids per capita in the nation. 