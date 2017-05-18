The Poetry Break: William Bronk

West Virginia's poet laureate Marc Harshman highlights here work of the late William Bronk.
Bronk won the National Book Award for poetry in 1981 long before his death in 1999.
Do not look to Bronk for metaphor or imagery, but instead - masterful use of syntax to evoke nuances of life. Harshman pulls some of the spare poetry of the New York native William Bronk in this month's Poetry Break.
"Bronks' spare language achieves a spectacularly heart-breaking beauty," Harshman said.
- Our Helpless Wonder
- Hypotheses
- The Aria
- The Tell