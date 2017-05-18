Related Program: 
The Poetry Break: William Bronk

WIlliam Bronk - February 17, 1918 – February 22, 1999

West Virginia's poet laureate Marc Harshman highlights here work of the late William Bronk.

Bronk won the National Book Award for poetry in 1981 long before his death in 1999.

Do not look to Bronk for metaphor or imagery, but instead - masterful use of syntax to evoke nuances of life. Harshman pulls some of the spare poetry of the New York native William Bronk in this month's Poetry Break.

"Bronks' spare language achieves a spectacularly heart-breaking beauty," Harshman said.

Found here: 

  • Our Helpless Wonder
  • Hypotheses
  • The Aria
  • The Tell
The Poetry Break: George Ella Lyon

By Jan 18, 2017
Ann W. Olson

Host Marc Harshman calls her, “the most ‘can-do-anything’ poet in America.” George Ella Lyon is a novelist, essayist, teacher, activist, musician, lyricist, children’s author, playwright, and poet. She was named poet laureate of Kentucky in 2015.

The Poetry Break: Steve Scafidi

By Apr 19, 2017
Isabella Scafidi

As a young man Steve Scafidi hungered "for something like magnificence." Or so he explained when asked by Marc Harshman how he came to writing poetry. 

"I found it reading aloud some Walt Whitman one evening and I never quit," Scafidi said in conversation with Harshman. "I remember thinking to myself, 'my life is changing here but don't make a big deal out of this -- just follow the thread of it.' And I did."

Scafidi is a cabinet maker in the Eastern Panhandle. He encourages aspiring writers to do more than write, so that metaphors may be discovered and writing enriched with life.

He was a featured poet in the Wheeling Poetry Series. He spoke with Harshman and delivered some of his published poems. 

The Poetry Break: Jayne Anne Phillips

By Jul 21, 2016

Jayne Anne Phillips is one of the finest novelists living in America today. Her many books have garnered honors that include being a finalist for the National Book Award and National Book Critics Circle Award, short listed for the prestigious Orange Prize, one of the Best Books of the Year by Publishers Weekly, a New York Times Best Seller and many, many others.

The Poetry Break: Jeff Mann

By Jun 23, 2016

Raised in Covington, Virginia, and Hinton West Virginia, Jeff Mann is an author of novels, essays, short fiction, a memoir, and poems. 

A significant portion of his work examines the LGBTQ experience, especially as witnessed in Appalachia. He’s won many awards for his work including a Rainbow Award for Purgatory: A Novel of the Civil War, as well as the John Preston Short Fiction Award and many others. 

Mann is currently associate professor in creative writing at Virginia Tech.