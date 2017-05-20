Planned West Virginia Methanol Plant Gets EDA Loan

The West Virginia Economic Development Authority has approved a $10 million loan to help develop a methanol production facility west of Charleston.

Methanol plant example.
Credit Wdwdbot / wikimedia commons

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the state development authority gave preliminary approval for the loan to US Methanol to purchase machinery and equipment for the planned Liberty One Methanol plant.

US Methanol Chief Commercial Officer Brad Gunn says the plant is expected to create about 350 temporary construction jobs and 50 permanent jobs. It is the first developed by the California-based startup.

Gunn says Liberty One will be reconstructed from a methanol plant they're in the process of disassembling in Brazil. He says it should be up and running by the year's end or early 2018 at the Dow Chemical facility in Institute.

Tags: 
West Virginia Economic Development Authority
US Methanol
Economy

W.Va. Trash-To-Fuel Project Gets $25m Bond Ok

By Aug 21, 2015
Cecelia Mason / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

A trash-to-fuel project in Martinsburg will be funded with a $25 million bond.

The state Economic Development Authority board in Charleston unanimously authorized the bond Thursday to finance Entsorga West Virginia's facility.

Randox Laboratories Receives Loans to Expand

By Dec 19, 2014
http://www.randox.com/

The West Virginia Economic Development Authority has approved two loans to help Randox Laboratories expand its facility in Jefferson County.

Ireland-based Randox will receive a $1.6 million loan for the expansion and a $1.1 million loan to help buy new equipment.

The Charleston Gazette reports that the authority approved the loans on Thursday. Authority executive director David Warner says the expansion is expected to create 50 jobs.

Randox's facility in Kearneysville currently employs 27 workers.

WV Companies Receive State Loans

By Sep 26, 2014
2bgr8 / http://2bgr8stock.deviantart.com/art/Money-Cash-113445826

 Two West Virginia companies are receiving $1.3 million in state loans to expand their businesses.

The West Virginia Economic Development Authority approved the loans this month.

Pietro Fiorentini USA is getting a $1 million loan for equipment at a planned manufacturing operation in the Wheeling area. The Italy-based company manufactures and assembles gas production accessories, like valves, vessels and regulators. The company aims to employ 31 workers after one year and 41 after three.