Pittsnogle, 7 Others Selected for WVU Sports Hall of Fame

By 47 minutes ago

West Virginia's Kevin Pittsnogle, center, is defended by St. John's Phil Missere, right, and Cedric Jackson, left, in the second half of their Big East Conference college basketball game in New York, Sunday, January 29, 2006.
Credit Henny Ray Abrams / AP

Former basketball standout Kevin Pittsnogle is among eight people selected for induction into the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame.

WVU athletic director Shane Lyons announced the class of 2017 on Sunday, May 28.

The 6-foot-11 Pittsnogle played at WVU from 2003 to 2006. He helped WVU to a pair of deep runs in the NCAA Tournament and averaged 19.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in his senior season.

Others in the induction class are football wide receiver and kicker returner Willie Drewrey and center Dan Mozes, women’s soccer All-American Chrissie Abbott Bolan, basketball standout Eddie Becker, swimmer John Havlik, retired athletic trainer and coordinator of athletic medical services John Spiker, and the late baseball player and coach Charles Hickman.

Induction ceremonies are scheduled for Sept. 16 in Morgantown.

Tags: 
Sports
West Virginia University
WVU Men's Basketball
WVU Hall of Fame

Related Content

McDowell County Kids Get Soccer Back

By Nov 7, 2016
Roxy Todd/ WVPB

What happens to a community as coal jobs go away? Here are some things you might expect: many people leave, schools empty, local businesses struggle to keep their lights on. But here’s something that may not come to mind: extra curricular sports go away.

That’s what happened to children in McDowell County over 25 years ago. They lost their local soccer league. And while the thousands of lost coal jobs may not come back, thanks to a 4-H project, and about a dozen volunteers, soccer is making a comeback in McDowell County.

WVU Wins 4th Straight NCAA Rifle Championship

By Mar 13, 2016
Swimmerguy269 / wikimedia Commons

West Virginia University has won its fourth straight NCAA rifle championship.

Coal Miner's Daughter 1 of 4 WVU Mountaineer Mascot Finalists

By Mar 1, 2016
WVU

West Virginia University will have a new mascot Wednesday evening. The selection process includes an application, interview and cheer off.  One of the - now four - finalists is Wyoming County native, Savannah Lusk. She's a coal miner's daughter and the first in her family to go to college. Lusk would be the third woman Mountaineer if she’s chosen.

WVU Soccer Player Wins Women's World Cup Best Young Player Award

By Jul 5, 2015
WVU Communications

WVU Sophomore Kadeisha Buchanan was awarded the 2015 Hyundai Young Player Award at the Women's World Cup.