Pipeline That Will Run From West Virginia to Michigan Having Trouble in Ohio

The State Historic Preservation Office says a natural gas pipeline project across Ohio hasn't honored an agreement to pay for harm done to historic properties.

Credit AP Photo/Sergii Ryzhkov

The Repository in Canton reports the Rover Pipeline agreed to pay $1.5 million annually for five years but hasn't made the first payment, which was due two months ago. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has jurisdiction over the project and has been asked to handle the dispute.

Rover says some details about the agreement were misleading or wrong. It says it already contributed significant money, thinks further contributions are unwarranted, and will fight efforts to compel such payments. Rover already paid $2.3 million for tearing down an historic home in Carroll County.

The pipeline under construction will run from West Virginia to Michigan.

Ohio State Historic Preservation Office
Rover Pipeline
natural gas
Energy & Environment

