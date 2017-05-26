Peter Singer: How Can We Be More Effective Altruists?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Wired For Altruism.

About Peter Singer's TED Talk

Philosopher Peter Singer's work focuses on "effective altruism" — how to do the most good to make the world a better place. He argues effective giving involves balancing empathy with reason.

About Peter Singer

Peter Singer is the Ira W. DeCamp Professor of Bioethics at Princeton University and Laureate Professor at the University of Melbourne. His research focuses on applied ethics, philosophy, and "effective altruism."

Peter is the co-founder of non-profit, The Life You Can Save, which is devoted to improving the lives of people living in extreme poverty.

He is the author of several books including Animal Liberation, Practical Ethics, and The Life You Can Save.

