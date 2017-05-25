Permanent VA Outpatient Clinic Opens in Greenbrier County

By 41 minutes ago
  • Director Stacy Vasquez speaks to a crowd that includes, Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin and Representative Evan Jenkins
    Kara Lofton / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

In 2015, the Veterans Affairs Greenbrier County Outpatient Clinic was closed after staff found issues with air quality at the old facility. The clinic was later moved to temporary trailers. Now, almost two years later, a permanent veteran’s out-patient clinic has opened. The clinic will serve more than 1,200 veterans from Greenbrier, Monroe, Pocahontas, and Summers counties, along with Alleghany County, Virginia.

“With persistent dedication from community veteran advocates and members of Congress we were able to accelerate the approval for a replacement clinic here,” said Stacy Vasquez, director of the Beckley VA Medical Center.

“The opening of this facility will provide better access to healthcare, which is important to this region,” said Vasquez at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Community out based clinics provide our veterans with healthcare closer to their homes. The opening of this facility helps alleviate travel times and distances, which can be a potential barrier to getting healthcare,” said Vasquez.

Shortening travel time is vital for vets who have trouble getting around, said Jim Creasman, a local veteran who spent time writing letters and advocating for the Ronceverte clinic to stay open.

Veterans listen to speakers at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new VA outpatient clinic in Greenbrier County.
Credit Kara Lofton / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

“There’s a tremendous amount of veterans that receive their care here,” he said. “And it’s not just the old guys – there’s a whole slew of modern warfare – Iraq, Afghanistan that will also be receiving their care here as well.”

The new clinic will have virtually the same staff and services as the old clinic and will serve veterans from the same five county area.  It offers services such as primary care, mental health, x-rays, and basic diagnostic lab work.

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins as well as WV Senators Shelley Moore Capito, and Joe Manchin attended Monday’s ceremony.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, with support from the Benedum Foundation, Charleston Area Medical Center and WVU Medicine.

VA
Department of Veterans Affairs
Appalachia Health News

