Parkersburg Closer to Allowing Sunday Morning Alcohol Sales

By 18 hours ago

Parkersburg is closer to joining other home rule cities to pass a so called "brunch bill" to allow alcohol sales before 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Credit MAT HAYWARD / Dollar Photo Club

The News and Sentinel reports that the City Council passed the ordinance in its final reading Tuesday by a 5-2 vote.

Gene Butler, owner of the Polo Club in Parkersburg, spoke in favor of the ordinance, arguing that the city has been losing tax revenue because people drive across the nearby border to drink in Ohio on Sunday mornings.

Council President John Rockhold voted against the bill, arguing that the city was taking on a greater potential liability.

Rockhold says he believes the bill will be approved by the home rule board because similar measures have been approved for other cities in the program.

Parkersburg
Alcohol
Government

