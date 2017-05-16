Park Service Seeks Volunteers for Grandview Visitor Center

The National Park Service is looking for volunteers to staff the small visitor center this summer in the Grandview area of the New River Gorge National River.

The Park Service says in a news release that volunteers can either work a full shift per week for the entire summer or commit to fewer hours. Most work is performed indoors.

Duties include selling items from the park bookstore, answering questions, giving directions and distributing park maps and brochures, and trip planning. There are additional opportunities to help visitors through hikes in the Grandview area.

Basic training in first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation can be provided.

The visitor center is open daily during the summer from noon to 5 p.m.

Interested individuals should contact (304) 465-2634.