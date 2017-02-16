Parents to Learn How to Spearhead Local School Initiatives

By 6 minutes ago

Education officials are planning a conference this fall to help parents learn how to lead successful initiatives in their local schools.

The program will be called Families Leading Change, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported earlier this week.

The conference will teach parents and guardians how to start local initiatives such as promoting fatherhood engagement and creating strong school wellness teams, said Charlotte Norris, the program's director.

"We want to make sure parents are equipped and understand all the things they can have a voice in, and I think having them involved in schools, walking through those doors, not being intimidated — they can change the educational environment," Norris said.

Thanks to the Pennsylvania-based Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, the program currently has a $50,000 pot for mini-grants to support such ideas, Norris said. The grants range from $500 to $2,000 each.

"(Parents) can apply to replicate some of the things we've identified or they can come up with their own great ideas," Norris said.

Those interested in receiving grants will have to attend the fall conference, where attendees will learn leadership skills and develop plans they can implement, Norris said. Officials have not yet set the location and time for the fall conference.

The program was spearheaded by the West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition, part of the Our Children, Our Future anti-child-poverty campaign.

Tags: 
Families Leading Change
West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition
Arts & Culture

Related Content

Children's Advocates Urge All Voices Be Heard on Tax Reform

By Sep 16, 2015

On West Virginia Morning, the Joint Select Committee on Tax Reform considers increasing the tobacco tax to raise money for the state’s health care needs.  And Ashton Marra reports that advocates are urging lawmakers to consider the needs of working families as they work on the tax code.  These stories on West Virginia Morning from West Virginia Public Broadcasting – telling West Virginia’s story.

Keys to Grassroots Policy Success: Wide Net, Narrow Focus

By Sarah Lowther Hensley Jul 23, 2014
A roomful of citizens gathers at the Caperton Center in Clarksburg to discuss policy priorities.
Sarah Lowther Hensley

If you spend any time at the West Virginia state capitol during the annual 60-day legislative session, you’ll notice many voices clamoring for the attention of our state’s part-time lawmakers.  All citizens are welcome to approach legislators with ideas and requests, but average citizens generally don’t have the time or the know-how to impact state policy decisions.  One grassroots initiative has been working to change that. 