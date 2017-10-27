Related Program: 
Over 2 Million Children Being Raised by Grandparents- Opioid Crisis Puts New Strain on Grandfamilies

About 2.5 million children in the U.S. are being raised by grandparents or relatives other than their birth parents.

This week on Inside Appalachia, we hear a special series about grandparents raising grandchildren. Many are taking care of grandchildren who would otherwise be put in foster care, but the arrangement can be difficult for the grandparents themselves.


Since 2005, the number of grandparents raising grandchildren has nearly doubled in West Virginia, and this is partly due to the opioid epidemic.

These families are often faced with tough choices and legal battles, including decisions about whether or not to adopt. But even though adoption brings stability to what's often a lifelong arrangement, it can also mean the loss of much needed financial support.  

The Opioid Crisis: How Did We Get Here?

President Trump’s administration recently declared a National Public Health Emergency to deal with the opioid epidemic. On this week’s episode we speal with Dr. Petros Levounis, the Professor and Chair of Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. Dr. Levounis, who’s published a number of studies about the opioid crisis. 

Levounis says the opioid crisis of the 21st century can be traced back to the 1980s, when a catastrophic medical mistake opened the door to liberal prescribing of narcotics. The perfect storm of powerful molecules, complex brain physiology, and an over-aggressive pharmaceutical industry, which capitalized on that original error, lead to the current epidemic.

The Struggle to Stay

And we’ll hear the next part of Derek Akal’s Struggle to Stay story. This week’s segment is our deepest struggle to stay yet -- a story about Derek’s family’s struggle, which goes back over 100 years.

Inside Appalachia is produced by Jessica Lilly and Roxy Todd. The executive producer is Jesse Wright. Catherine Moore edited this episode. Patrick Stephens is the audio mixer. Claire Hemme helped with digital correspondence.

Music in this episode was provided by Marisa Anderson, Dinosaur Burps, Michael Howard and Ben Townsend.  

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren - Part One

By Sep 26, 2017
Adobe Stock

In 2014, more than a third of all children who were removed from their homes due to parental alcohol and drug use were placed with relatives. In many ways, that’s good news for kids. Research shows that grandfamilies protect against trauma and promote resilience. But the arrangement can also be incredibly difficult for the grandparents themselves - many of whom are older and dealing with their own challenges - especially when it comes to physical health.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Part 2 - Mental Health

By Oct 3, 2017
Adobe Stock

At the Epsworth United Methodist Church in Ripley, West Virginia, five grandparents sit around a table listening to a speaker tell them, “You are not alone.”

 

 

Although prayer is mentioned frequently at the meeting, religion is not the subject of today’s conversation - rather, how to communicate with grandchildren after grandparents are thrust into the role of primary caregivers.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Part 3 - Adoption

By Oct 11, 2017
Adobe Stock

At the Kanawha County circuit court, the Roberts family is celebrating. Today, Andy and Debbie have adopted their grandchildren, Preston, age 6, and Tesla,19 months.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Part 4 - Behavioral Health

By Oct 24, 2017
Kara Lofton / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Grandchildren being raised by grandparents often spend months or even years of their lives bouncing from one home or situation to another. Inconsistency and a constant sense of the unknown can fuel anxiety, anger and aggression in them.


A Generation of Addiction Inside Appalachia

By & Nov 4, 2016
Courtesy

For a generation of Appalachians, growing up with a parent addicted or abusing drugs is a way of life. On this week’s episode of Inside Appalachia, we hear from men and women who have experienced the effects of opioid addiction and of the innocence that this epidemic has claimed.