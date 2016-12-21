Officials Vote to Shift Funds to Save Deputies' Jobs

By 18 hours ago

McDowell County officials have voted to shift funds in an effort to keep six deputies that are slated to be laid off by the end of the year.

Prior to the McDowell County Commission's vote Tuesday, Sheriff Martin West told officials that if the deputies are laid off, the department would lose its night shift and could be seriously hampered in its daytime emergency responsibilities.

The commissioners voted to give the sheriff's department $21,000 a month that had been bound for the McDowell County Ambulance Authority. The money will be disbursed from January to July 2017, in what officials called a temporary fix.

County Commission President Harold McBride says the ambulance authority had to be idled earlier this year due to financial difficulties.

McDowell County
McDowell County Commission
McDowell County Sheriff
Government

LISTEN: One Woman Journeys Back to Appalachia For Her Son

By Dec 16, 2016

Paula Riley Thomas was living in Alexandria, Va. in 1991 when her son James was born. She moved back to McDowell County, W.Va. when James was a year old to escape a domestic violence situation. She struggled to recover emotionally but found some hope in her Christian faith and writing poetry.

Listen to hear her story and a poem she wrote about her son, James, shortly after she moved back to McDowell in 1992.

McDowell County Kids Get Soccer Back

By Nov 7, 2016
Roxy Todd/ WVPB

What happens to a community as coal jobs go away? Here are some things you might expect: many people leave, schools empty, local businesses struggle to keep their lights on. But here’s something that may not come to mind: extra curricular sports go away.

That’s what happened to children in McDowell County over 25 years ago. They lost their local soccer league. And while the thousands of lost coal jobs may not come back, thanks to a 4-H project, and about a dozen volunteers, soccer is making a comeback in McDowell County.

Soccer Returns to McDowell County

By Nov 7, 2016
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On West Virginia Morning, politics and the addiction crisis. A report on two key races that could shape how the state approaches the problem and soccer returns to McDowell County after a long absence.

That’s on West Virginia Morning from West Virginia Public Broadcasting – telling West Virginia’s story.

Starland Theatre Opens Near Welch: July 6, 1950

By Aug 13, 2016
Starland Theatre entrance.
A.M. / WV Humanitites Council

On July 6, 1950, the Starland Theatre opened along U.S. Route 52, four miles east of Welch. The drive-in—the first in McDowell County—was the brainchild of Weldon Cook of Man and Robert Livingston Russell Sr. of Bluefield.

When it opened, Starland had speakers for 450 cars and showed six different movies a week. It was right at the beginning of the drive-in craze. By the mid-1950s, West Virginia had 76 drive-ins.

Sid Hatfield and Ed Chambers Shot in Welch: August 1, 1921

By Aug 15, 2016
Sid Hatfield
e-WV / WV Humanitites Council

On August 1, 1921, Matewan police chief Sid Hatfield and his friend Ed Chambers were gunned down by Baldwin-Felt Detectives in front of the McDowell County Courthouse in Welch.

The trouble between Hatfield and the Baldwin-Felts had started more than a year earlier. In May of 1920, a shootout in the Mingo County town of Matewan had pitted Baldwin-Felts detectives against Hatfield and a crowd of angry miners.

A shootout left seven of the detectives, two miners, and the town’s mayor dead in the streets of Matewan.