Official Presses for More Details About Small Chemical Spill

A Kanawha County official is demanding more details about a small spill along the Kanawha River that apparently involved the same primary chemical that caused a water crisis in the area three years ago.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports County Commission President Kent Carper wrote a strongly worded letter Monday to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection regarding a small spill at a coal preparation facility last week.

State health officials have not given any indication that the local Cedar Grove drinking water supply had been contaminated or that the MCHM chemical had reached the river.

There also was no concern about potential contamination of West Virginia American Water's main Kanawha Valley water intake, since it is located on the Elk River, upstream from the Elk's intersection with the Kanawha.