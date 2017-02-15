Official Presses for More Details About Small Chemical Spill

A Kanawha County official is demanding more details about a small spill along the Kanawha River that apparently involved the same primary chemical that caused a water crisis in the area three years ago.

Credit Acroterion / wikimedia commons

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports County Commission President Kent Carper wrote a strongly worded letter Monday to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection regarding a small spill at a coal preparation facility last week.

State health officials have not given any indication that the local Cedar Grove drinking water supply had been contaminated or that the MCHM chemical had reached the river.

There also was no concern about potential contamination of West Virginia American Water's main Kanawha Valley water intake, since it is located on the Elk River, upstream from the Elk's intersection with the Kanawha.

Kanawha County
Kanawha River
MCHM
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection
West Virginia American Water
Government

February 13, 1913: Mother Jones Arrested in Charleston

By Feb 13, 2017
Mother Jones
E-WV / WV Humanities Council

On February 13, 1913, labor leader Mary Harris “Mother” Jones was arrested in Charleston for agitating striking miners during the deadly Paint Creek-Cabin Creek Strike.

Jones was no stranger to West Virginia’s labor movement, or its jails. Since the 1890s, she’d been active in union causes across the country but felt a special affinity for miners of the Mountain State. She once reported that conditions in West Virginia “were worse than those in Czarist Russia.” During a 1902 strike, she’d been jailed in Parkersburg for violating a court injunction.

Jury Sides with Subaru in Product Liability Claim

By Feb 3, 2017

A Kanawha County jury has sided with Subaru in a product liability lawsuit against the car manufacturer eight years after an accident killed a woman and two teenagers.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the circuit court jury ruled Thursday in claims filed by the victims' families.

Lawsuit Against Subaru Heading to Trial in Kanawha County

By Jan 17, 2017

Nearly eight years after a car wreck claimed the lives of a mother and two teens in Cabell County, a trial is set to begin in a lawsuit against Subaru.

The trial is slated for Jan. 23 in Kanawha County, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

January 17, 1918: Engineering Firm Hired to Build Plant at Nitro

By Jan 17, 2017
In November 1918, just as Nitro was nearing completion, World War I ended.
E-WV / WV Humanities Council

On January 17, 1918, the U.S. War Department hired a New York engineering firm to build a nitrocellulose plant along the Kanawha-Putnam county border. The DuPont Company had previously chosen the site to manufacture munitions for World War I.

However, there were political objections to one company receiving such a large contract, so DuPont abandoned its plans, and the federal government picked up the task.

January 11, 1893: Senator John Kenna Dies

By Jan 11, 2017
Senator John Kenna
E-WV / WV Humanities Council

U.S. Senator John Kenna died in Washington, D.C., on January 11, 1893, at age 44. He was born in Kanawha County. When he was just a child, his father was shot and killed in Charleston. Afterward, his mother moved the family to Missouri, where Kenna served in the Confederate Army for about a year during the Civil War.