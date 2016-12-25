Nonprofit Leader's Suspension Ends after Racist Obama Post

The executive director of a nonprofit group has completed her suspension after she wrote a Facebook post referring to first lady Michelle Obama as an "Ape in heels."

The Register-Herald of Beckley reports the Clay County Development Association board suspended Executive Director Pamela Ramsey Taylor for six weeks.

The suspension ended Friday. The association was closed on Friday because the nonprofit normally follows the local public school schedule.

Clay County Sheriff Garrett Samples said a few people called asking for permits to protest outside the association. But no one protested on Friday.

West Virginia officials said they were reconsidering state contracts with the association in light of the Facebook post. The group provides services to elderly and low-income residents with the help of state and federal grants and local fees.