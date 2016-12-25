Nonprofit Leader's Suspension Ends after Racist Obama Post

The executive director of a nonprofit group has completed her suspension after she wrote a Facebook post referring to first lady Michelle Obama as an "Ape in heels."

The Register-Herald of Beckley reports the Clay County Development Association board suspended Executive Director Pamela Ramsey Taylor for six weeks. 

The suspension ended Friday. The association was closed on Friday because the nonprofit normally follows the local public school schedule.

Clay County Sheriff Garrett Samples said a few people called asking for permits to protest outside the association. But no one protested on Friday.

West Virginia officials said they were reconsidering state contracts with the association in light of the Facebook post. The group provides services to elderly and low-income residents with the help of state and federal grants and local fees.

Racist
Pamela Ramsey Taylor
Clay County Development Association
First Lady Michelle Obama
Government

Officials Look into Group's Finances after Racist Obama Post

By Dec 15, 2016
Michelle Obama
Molly Riley / AP

West Virginia officials are investigating finances at a nonprofit group whose director came under fire after making a racist comment about first lady Michelle Obama on Facebook.

News outlets report state Bureau of Senior Services and Appalachian Area Agency on Aging officials visited the Clay County Development Corporation Wednesday to meet employees.

Official Suspended after Racist Obama Post to Return to Job

By Dec 12, 2016
Michelle Obama
Molly Riley / AP

The director of a West Virginia nonprofit group who was placed on leave after making a racist comment about first lady Michelle Obama on Facebook plans to return to her job this month.

Clay County Development director Pamela Ramsey Taylor made the post following Trump's election, saying: "It will be refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified First Lady in the White House. I'm tired of seeing a Ape in heels."

Clay Tries to Move Past Michelle Obama Post

By Nov 16, 2016
Michelle Obama
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

As a small West Virginia community tries to move past the backlash of a racist Facebook post that targeted first lady Michelle Obama, a council member had some inviting words for outsiders who look down on her town.

"Come see us," Joyce Gibson said. "Spend a day with us. If I knew you would come, I would bake a cake. We're very decent people."

Mayor Resigns After Racist Obama Post

By Nov 15, 2016
Michelle Obama
Molly Riley / AP

Update: November 15, 2016 at 4:50 p.m.

The town recorder in Clay, West Virginia, says the mayor has resigned following her response to a racist post on Facebook about first lady Michelle Obama.

Joe Coleman said Tuesday that Mayor Beverly Whaling's resignation is effective immediately.