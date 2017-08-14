Nick Casey Out as Justice Chief of Staff in West Virginia

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says Nick Casey is no longer his chief of staff.

Justice issued a statement Monday announcing Casey's departure and said he wished more had been accomplished during the legislative session. Justice said he had "given this a lot of thought and going forward I just didn't see any pathway where it would work out."

Casey is a former state Democratic Party chairman and congressional candidate. Justice switched parties from Democrat to Republican on Aug. 3.

Casey is an attorney and certified public accountant and was treasurer of Justice's election campaign. He was appointed chief of staff soon after Justice was elected last fall.