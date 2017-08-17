New Sheriff in West Virginia to Leave Post for New Job

A sheriff in West Virginia has announced his resignation after seven months on the job.

News outlets report Monroe County Sheriff Sean Crosier submitted his resignation to county commissioners Tuesday, effective Sept. 4. Crosier said in a statement that he has taken a job with an undisclosed organization that prepares the U.S. Department of Defense and other security agencies for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive attacks.

He said the employment shift was prompted by familial obligations, as his wife will not be able to retire at the expected time.

The Monroe County Commission must appoint a new sheriff within 30 days of the office's vacation. The commission says the appointee must be a Democrat, like Crosier. The seat will be back on the ballot in the May 2018 primary.