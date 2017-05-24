New River Gorge Offering Free Water Safety Instruction

By 13 minutes ago

Water safety instruction will be given this weekend at New River Gorge National River.

Credit e-wv, The West Virginia Encyclopedia online. / New River Gorge, Fayette County, Fayette Station Road

The National Park Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are offering their annual safety program on Saturday and Sunday. Water safety activities are free and offer the chance for anyone to learn how to be safe during recreational activities around water.

Instruction will be given on proper fitting and use of a personal flotation device or life jacket, as well as tips to stay safe while boating on rivers and lakes.

Summer hours for the four visitor centers also begin this weekend.

For water safety event schedule, visit http://www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/water-safety-weekend.htm .

Tags: 
New River Gorge National River
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Energy & Environment

Related Content

National Park Visitors Spent $58M in Southern W.Va. in 2016

By May 8, 2017
Its 1,700-foot arch made it the longest single-span arch bridge in the world.
e-wv, The West Virginia Encyclopedia online. / New River Gorge, Fayette County, Fayette Station Road

The state’s three national parks in southern West Virginia saw more than one million visitors last year, resulting in a bump to the economies of the surrounding cities and towns. 

New River Gorge Seeking Local Teachers for Workshop

By Mar 30, 2017
Its 1,700-foot arch made it the longest single-span arch bridge in the world.
e-wv, The West Virginia Encyclopedia online. / New River Gorge, Fayette County, Fayette Station Road

The National Park Service is looking for some local teachers to work with staff at New River Gorge National River to rework educational programming offered at the park for area schools.

The park is holding a four-day workshop in June and will pay an honorarium of $800 to each of 12 teachers attending. The park said in a news release that teachers from all primary and secondary grades can apply at https://www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/teacher-ranger-teacher-program.htm . The deadline is April 10, and the workshop is scheduled for June 26 to 29.

New River Gorge National River Prescribed Fire Planned

By Mar 24, 2017
Fire, Forest FIre
Fæ / Wikimedia Commons

A New River Gorge National River official says a prescribed fire is planned for Friday.

The burn is to occur in an oak woodland area in the Grandview area of the park.

New River Gorge Prescribed Fires Planned This Spring

By Feb 27, 2017
Its 1,700-foot arch made it the longest single-span arch bridge in the world.
e-wv, The West Virginia Encyclopedia online. / New River Gorge, Fayette County, Fayette Station Road

New River Gorge National River officials say several prescribed fires are planned this spring between Monday and May 31.

The park said in a news release the sites range in size from 4 to 45 acres and total about 95 acres.

Aviator "Five Dollar Frank" Thomas Born: Sept. 16, 1921

By Sep 16, 2016
Frank Thomas
e-WV / WV Humanitites Council

Aviator Frank Thomas was born at Lansing in Fayette County on September 16, 1921. Known by the nicknames “Flying Frank” and “Five Dollar Frank,” he flew charter trips, guided sight-seeing tours over the New River Gorge, gave flight lessons, searched for downed aircraft with the Civil Air Patrol, spotted forest fires, and did just about everything else connected with aviation.

In 1946, he almost single-handedly built Fayette Airport, which he owned and operated. Weather permitting, he took up one of his planes every day.