New Project to Study Prevention & Treatment of Opioid Abuse

Over $1 million in federal funding has been awarded to a project aimed at addressing the opioid crisis in West Virginia.

The project is based in southern West Virginia, and it’s spearheaded by West Virginia University. The goal is to develop comprehensive ways to prevent and treat the consequences of opioid abuse, such as overdose, HIV, hepatitis, and sexually transmitted diseases.

The project will be supported by a two-year $1 million grant from the National Institute of Drug Abuse, the Appalachian Regional Commission, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The WVU team will work with state and local communities to develop the best practice responses that could be implemented by public health systems in the country’s rural regions.

President Donald Trump recently declared the opioid epidemic as a national crisis.