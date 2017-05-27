National Muslim Rights Group to Open West Virginia Office

By 8 minutes ago

A national Muslim civil rights group plans to open an office in West Virginia.

Credit cair.com

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the Council on American-Islamic Relations is looking for an executive director to lead the West Virginia branch.

National chapter director Lori Saroya says the Washington, D.C.-based organization hopes to open the West Virginia office in the next few months. The group has not announced a location yet.

The office would be the organization's fifth to open in 2017. It currently operates more than 30 offices.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has been opening more locations in particular since the election of President Donald Trump last year.

Trump has moved to ban travel to the United States from a handful of predominantly Muslim countries. Courts have continually blocked those attempts.

Tags: 
Council on American-Islamic Relations
Muslims
Muslim
Arts & Culture

Related Content

Candle Light Vigil Scheduled for Killed UNC Students

By Feb 12, 2015
Devilal / wikimedia Commons

A candle light vigil is schedule for this evening in protest of the killings of three American Muslim students at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

The vigil, organized by local high school and college students, will be held in front of Riggleman Hall on the University of Charleston campus at 6:30.

The students are calling on local muslims to show public support for what they call senseless killings of the three students. 

In the Face of Rising Islamophobia, What's it Like to be Muslim in Appalachia?

By & Mar 11, 2016
CAIR/ Ikram Benaicha

How do Muslims living in Appalachia feel about increasing Islamaphobia in America? What role does the media play in creating such fear?

This issue has been heating up in the last year. As refugees from Syria have been arriving in Europe, some Americans, like Donald Trump,  have called for barring them from entering the United States.

Us & Them: Love, the Ayatollah & Revolution

By Feb 15, 2017
Us & Them

"In the beginning of the so-called revolution, there was no talk of overthrowing the regime. When it started, there was some political oppression by the government, the shah. But socially, there were a lot of freedom, people could do anything, even you could criticize the government, but not the shah himself."