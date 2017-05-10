Nancy And Beth On World Cafe

In this session, we welcome Nancy And Beth — but those aren't their real names. It's the moniker for the punky vaudeville singing act fronted by two actresses: Stephanie Hunt, who got her start on NBC's hit show Friday Night Lights, and Megan Mullally of Will and Grace. Mullally played the memorable Karen Walker, a high-strung, alcoholic, conservative socialite.

Thirty years separate Mullally and Hunt; they tell World Cafe how they met and discovered their musical common ground. They also talk about the vaudeville strut, shimmy and shake they bring to their live shows — with a little help from Madonna microphones.

Hear the performance and interview, recorded in front of a live audience, in the player above.

