Mountain Stage Live Show News: August, September

By 33 minutes ago
  • Tom Paxton and The Don Juans, Don Henry and Jon Vezner, appear in Elkins when Mountain Stage returns to the Augusta Heritage Festival.
  • Robert Cray and Hi Rhythm will appear in Charleston, WV Sunday August 20 at the Culture Center Theater. Tickets are on sale to Mountain Stage Members Friday, June 9.
  • Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors return to Mountain Stage Sept. 10 in Morgantown, WV.
  • Martin Sexton will make his sixth appearance on Mountain Stage Sunday Sept. 24 at the Culture Center Theater.
Mountain Stage with Larry Groce will record four episodes in August and September of this year as part of the program’s 33rd season.

On Saturday August 12 Mountain Stage returns to the campus of Davis & Elkins College in Elkins to be a part of the Augusta Heritage Festival. Songwriting extraordinaires Tom Paxton & the Don Juans (featuring Don Henry and Jon Vezner) will share the bill with bluegrass royalty Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands, up and coming roots group The Early Mays, true-life guitar-hero Bill Kirchen, and the folk-duo of Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer. Tickets are $25, general admission, and available online now.

On Sunday August 20 Mountain Stage returns to the Culture Center Theater to welcome back Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm. Cray, who will make his sixth appearance on the show since 1999, is touring alongside the legendary side men in support of their recent self-titled release.  Also on the show will be southern blues rocker, producer, songwriter and singer Luther Dickinson. Tickets for August 20 will be available exclusively to Mountain Stage Members on Friday, June 9. Tickets will be available online and at Taylor Books starting Friday June 16. Purchases can also be made over the phone at 877.987.6487.

Morgantown, WV will host the show on Sunday September 10 as part of the WVU Arts & Entertainment’s University Arts Series.  Scheduled to appear is Nashville based singer and songwriter Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, whose latest album “Souvenir” is out now.

Returning to Mountain Stage for the sixth time since 2005 will be Martin Sexton, who is bringing his trio to the Culture Center Theater on Sunday September 24. Philly based R&B artist Son Little joins the bill. Tickets will be available exclusively to Mountain Stage Members starting at 10 a.m. Friday June 16. Public on sale will begin Friday June 23 by phone, online and at Taylor Books in downtown Charleston.

Complete listings, including our July shows that are selling quickly, are available on our Live Show Schedule. Be sure to follow Mountain Stage on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and sign-up for our e-mail newsletter for live show news, periodic reminders and occasional promotional offers.

Mountain Stage Membership benefits include exclusive pre-sale access to all Mountain Stage events at the Culture Center Theater. There are multiple levels of participation, with various thank-you gifts that we can offer to show our appreciation. Consider becoming a member today.

