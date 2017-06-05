Mountain Stage Live Show News: August, September

Mountain Stage with Larry Groce will record four episodes in August and September of this year as part of the program’s 33rd season.

On Saturday August 12 Mountain Stage returns to the campus of Davis & Elkins College in Elkins to be a part of the Augusta Heritage Festival. Songwriting extraordinaires Tom Paxton & the Don Juans (featuring Don Henry and Jon Vezner) will share the bill with bluegrass royalty Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands, up and coming roots group The Early Mays, true-life guitar-hero Bill Kirchen, and the folk-duo of Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer. Tickets are $25, general admission, and available online now.

On Sunday August 20 Mountain Stage returns to the Culture Center Theater to welcome back Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm. Cray, who will make his sixth appearance on the show since 1999, is touring alongside the legendary side men in support of their recent self-titled release. Also on the show will be southern blues rocker, producer, songwriter and singer Luther Dickinson. Tickets for August 20 will be available exclusively to Mountain Stage Members on Friday, June 9. Tickets will be available online and at Taylor Books starting Friday June 16. Purchases can also be made over the phone at 877.987.6487.

Morgantown, WV will host the show on Sunday September 10 as part of the WVU Arts & Entertainment’s University Arts Series. Scheduled to appear is Nashville based singer and songwriter Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, whose latest album “Souvenir” is out now.

Returning to Mountain Stage for the sixth time since 2005 will be Martin Sexton, who is bringing his trio to the Culture Center Theater on Sunday September 24. Philly based R&B artist Son Little joins the bill. Tickets will be available exclusively to Mountain Stage Members starting at 10 a.m. Friday June 16. Public on sale will begin Friday June 23 by phone, online and at Taylor Books in downtown Charleston.

