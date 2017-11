California is hiking gas taxes today by 12 cents a gallon. It’s also raising an annual fee based on a car's value. The transportation package is expected to raise $54 billion over the next 10 years. The idea is the money will pay for repairs to roads, highways and bridges. California isn't the only state facing an infrastructure funding crisis. It might, however, be one of the only states to use this solution.

