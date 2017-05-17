Morgantown, Charleston Productive Areas for Internships

Looking for an internship in the state of West Virginia? One website says you can find them in Morgantown or Charleston.

GoodCall.com ranked Morgantown first and Charleston twenty-first on a list of the top cities with summer internships in the U.S. It’s part of the 2017 Best Cities for Summer Internships report compiled by the consumer research site.

GoodCall reviewed data from 1,122 cities nationwide. Morgantown had the 12th highest internships per capita, the 8th most restaurants and a median rent of less than $600. Charleston got high marks in a number of areas including networking potential, number of available internships, commute time and the relatively low cost of living and amenities.

The site also looked at categories like crime rate and public transportation.

Wheeling, West Virginia was ranked 55th.