More than 25,000 W.Va. With Substance Use Disorders Gained Coverage Under ACA

By 1 hour ago
  • Adobe Stock

More than 22,000 West Virginians with substance use disorders have gained health coverage through Medicaid Expansion, according to a report released earlier this month in National Health Law Program. Medicaid Expansion was a voluntary provision of the Affordable Care Act.

The report outlined the impact both Medicaid and the ACA marketplaces have on fighting the opioid epidemic. Medicaid currently pays almost 50 percent of the cost of Buprenorphine in West Virginia  – a medication used to treat opioid dependency – as well as for inpatient treatment when necessary. West Virginia has one of the highest rates of opioid overdoses in the country.

As Republican Congressional leaders consider repealing the ACA, including changing funding for Medicaid to a block grant or per capita cap program, ACA supporters say they are concerned the move will reduce access to substance disorder treatment for the expansion population. Cuts or changes to Medicaid funding could also inhibit current efforts to expand substance disorder treatment programs throughout the state.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, with support from the Benedum Foundation, Charleston Area Medical Center and WVU Medicine.

Tags: 
Opioid
Opioid Abuse
Heroin
Medicaid
Medicaid Expansion
ACA
Affordable Care Act
Obamacare
Appalachia Health News

Related Content

Pre-Existing Mental Health Conditions Tied to Long-Term Opioid Use

By Jan 3, 2017
Adobe Stock

A recent study published in the international pain journal PAIN has found that patients with pre-existing psychiatric and behavioral conditions may be more likely to use opioids later in life.

Researchers used a national insurance database to identify 10.3 million patents who filed insurance claims for opioid prescriptions over a nine-year period. Researchers wanted to see if pre-existing psychiatric conditions and use of psychoactive medications were predictors of later opioid use.

Groups Come Together, Offer Insight on Opioid Fight

By Dec 13, 2016
Dollar Photo Club

The group West Virginians for Affordable Health Care hosted a conference Tuesday at Marshall University focused on the state's opioid epidemic.

The conference titled “Innovative Solutions to the Opioid Epidemic,” brought together groups from all over the state as well as national experts to discuss ways of dealing with the epidemic. Groups like the Cabell-Huntington Health Department presented their needle exchange effort and Martinsburg Police presented their Martinsburg Initiative. Dr. Anita Everett is the Chief Medical Officer for the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and she was the featured speaker. Everett said it’s great to a see a state of communities trying new things and wanting to work together.

Prosecutors: Man Dealt Elephant Sedative in Overdose Case

By Nov 22, 2016
Dollar Photo Club

An Ohio man was accused of distributing an elephant sedative to people, which, according to federal prosecutors, resulted in about two dozen overdoses in a West Virginia city.

On Monday, prosecutors charged 22-year-old Bruce Lamar Griggs of Akron, Ohio, with distributing carfentanil and fentanyl, local news organizations reported.

Your Zip Code Has More to Do with Drug Addiction than the Quality of Healthcare Does

By & Nov 7, 2016
Jess Mador / WOUT/Truckbeat

Kristina “Breezy” Weaver  lives in Wyoming County, which has one of the highest drug overdose death rates in a state that leads the country in drug overdose deaths. Last June, Weaver’s father died of a heroin overdose.

Manchin Joins WVU Roundtable on Opioid Abuse

By Oct 24, 2016
Anne Li / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Audience members packed into an auditorium on West Virginia University's medical campus Monday to listen a roundtable on opioid abuse held by WVU and Senator Joe Manchin.

The roundtable, moderated by WVU School of Medicine executive dean Clay Marsh, featured WVU researchers and medical staff in addition to students. The panelists discussed treatment, prevention, research and stigma associated with opioid addiction. 