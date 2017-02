Some of the world’s biggest mines are reporting profits again after a rocky few years. Commodity prices are up, and mining companies are leaner. They’ve sold off underperforming mines, and paid off debt. Miners and steel makers are also hoping President Trump will give them a boost with new spending on infrastructure in the U.S. But they’re also hoping he doesn’t start any trade wars, because they rely on global trade.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.