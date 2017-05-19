Mine Shuttle Car Operator Killed in West Virginia

By 2 minutes ago

State authorities say a 44-year-old shuttle car operator has been killed at a mine in southern West Virginia.

Stock photo.

The Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training says Luches Rosser of Man, West Virginia, was operating a locomotive when the incident occurred after 11 p.m. Thursday at the Pinnacle Mining Co. mine in Wyoming County.

Inspectors from the office are investigating. The mine was idle Friday.

The United Mine Workers of America says Rosser was a member of Local Union 1713, and its representatives are at the mine participating in the investigation.

Tags: 
Office of Miner’s Health Safety and Training
United Mine Workers of America
Energy & Environment

Related Content

Marshall Co. Sheriff: One Killed, One Injured In Electrical Accident

By Nov 3, 2014
AllVoices.com

Editor's Note: In the original version of this story, the Associated Press reported American Electric Power owns the McElroy Mine. That information was incorrect and the story now reflects that change.

 Authorities say one worker was killed and another seriously injured in an electrical accident near a Marshall County coal mine.

Marshall County Sheriff's Office received a call about the accident Monday afternoon. American Electric Power spokesman Jeri Matheney says the linemen were working for Virginia-based Davis H. Elliot. Murray Energy owns the McElroy Mine near Cameron. Matheney says the workers were replacing copper wire that had been stolen from an electrical line.

Official: Hundreds of Miners Tested Positive for Drug Use in Past Two Years

By Oct 20, 2014
Ashton Marra / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Lawmakers received the latest numbers Monday on miners who have tested positive for drugs under a fairly new state law.

The law went to effect on January 1, 2013, that, among many other provisions, required coal mining operators and certain employers to implement a substance abuse screening program for miners and mine safety professionals.

Remembering the Devastation of Monongah, UBB, and a Tornado So History Doesn't Repeat

By Apr 5, 2014
Inside Appalachia

Let's look back at the Upper Big Branch Disaster to see what does it take to change coal culture?

Remembering the worst coal mining disaster in history so history does not repeat.

Wheeling Jesuit University hopes you'll join them to "Celebrate Appalachia".

Local maple syrup could be threatened by climate change.

Bill Advances Closing Loopholes in Coal Miner Drug Testing

By Feb 18, 2014
Martin Valent / WV Legislative Photography

In the Energy, Industry and Mining Committee Tuesday, Senators took up a bill meant to close loopholes in the drug testing system for mine workers in safety positions.

There is already a notification system in place for any worker who fails, refuses to submit to or attempts to falsify a drug test.

Notification is sent to the state Office of Miner’s Health Safety and Training which keeps a record and may block that person’s next attempt to obtain a mining job.