Mine Shuttle Car Operator Killed in West Virginia

State authorities say a 44-year-old shuttle car operator has been killed at a mine in southern West Virginia.

The Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training says Luches Rosser of Man, West Virginia, was operating a locomotive when the incident occurred after 11 p.m. Thursday at the Pinnacle Mining Co. mine in Wyoming County.

Inspectors from the office are investigating. The mine was idle Friday.

The United Mine Workers of America says Rosser was a member of Local Union 1713, and its representatives are at the mine participating in the investigation.