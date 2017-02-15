Meeting Set on Group's Plans for College for Ex-Foster Kids

A meeting is set on a nonprofit group's plans to start a college in southern West Virginia for students transitioning out of foster care.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at the West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Montgomery. The campus is becoming available because West Virginia University is completing the move of WVU Tech from Montgomery to Beckley this year.

Olathe, Kansas-based KVC Health Systems wants to use the campus. The group specializes in behavioral health care and child welfare. West Virginia legislative lobbyist Tommy Bailey has helped KVC during negotiations with WVU.

While many states offer college tuition waivers or some financial assistance to former foster children, dedicating a college to them would appear to be unique.

Bailey says there's "nothing like this that we can find."