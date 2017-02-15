Meeting Set on Group's Plans for College for Ex-Foster Kids

By 2 hours ago

A meeting is set on a nonprofit group's plans to start a college in southern West Virginia for students transitioning out of foster care.

Credit WVU Tech

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at the West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Montgomery. The campus is becoming available because West Virginia University is completing the move of WVU Tech from Montgomery to Beckley this year.

Olathe, Kansas-based KVC Health Systems wants to use the campus. The group specializes in behavioral health care and child welfare. West Virginia legislative lobbyist Tommy Bailey has helped KVC during negotiations with WVU.

While many states offer college tuition waivers or some financial assistance to former foster children, dedicating a college to them would appear to be unique.

Bailey says there's "nothing like this that we can find."

Tags: 
WVU Tech
Montgomery
KVC Health Systems Inc.
Government

Related Content

WVU Tech Campus Could Become College for Former Foster Kids

By Feb 13, 2017
WVU Tech
West Virginia University

The West Virginia University Institute of Technology campus could become a college for former foster care children.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports KVC Health Systems is hoping to turn the Montgomery campus into a college for children who have aged out of the foster care system.

January 4, 1897: West Virginia Institute of Technology Founded

By Jan 4, 2017
WVU Tech Old Main Building, Montgomery, WV
E-WV / WV Humanities Council

The first classes at Montgomery Preparatory School in Fayette County began on January 4, 1897. It was established due to the lack of high schools in the area. Previously, most students in that region had to end their formal educations after eighth grade, or even earlier.

By World War I, there was less need for a preparatory school since many high schools had been recently established. In 1917, an attempt at converting it to a vocational school failed.

With WVU Coming, Investors Looking at Beckley Properties

By May 17, 2016
Tim Kiser / wikimedia Commons

With West Virginia University opening its Beckley campus this fall, investors from near and far have been looking at potential properties in the city.

Lisa Armes, a Century 21 First Choice real estate agent, tells the Register-Herald that she has been receiving calls for the past six months about properties in the area from local clients and those as far away as California.

Tomblin Signs Bill Allowing WVU Tech to Leave Montgomery

By Mar 28, 2016
WVU Tech
West Virginia University

A 120 year-old institution will soon be relocating in southern West Virginia after receiving the go-ahead from Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin. 

Tomblin has signed a bill that allows the West Virginia University Institute of Technology to move from Montgomery in Fayette County to Beckley in Raleigh County, taking over the campus of the former Mountain State University. 

WVU Tech Relocation Bill Approved in Senate

By Mar 7, 2016
WVU Tech
West Virginia University

The West Virginia University Institute of Technology has been given the legislative go ahead to move its campus out of Montgomery to Beckley and the former campus of Mountain State University. Senators approved a bill Monday allowing for the relocation.

Senators voted 22 to 12 to allow WVU Tech to move from Montgomery in Fayette County where it’s been located for 120 years.