Meet the Producer of BBC's Newest Program 'The Response'

You’re invited to a special event honoring the little-heard stories of Americans.

Join us on Thursday, January 12th for a reception of BBC and American Public Media’s newest program The Response, a radio program about who you are, what matters to you and your hopes for the future under a new US presidency. All told by people in their own words, using the technology in their pockets and sent to the BBC, The Response is a chance for Americans to share realities and reflections with the world, and for people around the world to tell the stories they want Americans to hear at this pivotal moment.

Kevin Core, a producer of The Response, will join us for a special discussion of the program and a preview of what’s to come.

The January 12 event will take place at 3pm at West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Charleston headquarters (600 Capitol Street, across the street from Charleston Bread). Refreshments will be provided. Admission is free and open to the public. RSVP's are requested below (or by calling 888-597-9729) by Tuesday, January 10.

Can’t make the event but want to be a part of The Response? Record your story on a voice recorder app and email the audio clip to the BBC. Your story might just make it to broadcast in the coming weeks. Submissions are now open and more details can be found here.

Stay tuned to West Virginia Public Broadcasting for the program’s premiere, as well as monthly broadcasts covering the first 100 days of the new presidency through April 2017. Each program will be broadcast from a different location in the U.S., with the first edition coming from partner station West Virginia Public Broadcasting.