Related Program: 
This Week in West Virginia History

May 19, 1920: Miners, Baldwin-Felts Agents Killed in Matewan Massacre

By This Week in West Virginia History 19 minutes ago
  • West Virginia Focus

On May 19, 1920, one of the bloodiest events in the West Virginia Mine Wars unfolded in the Mingo County town of Matewan. Four months earlier, the United Mine Workers of America had launched a major campaign to organize southern West Virginia’s non-union coalfields. Along the West Virginia-Kentucky line, some 3,000 miners joined the union and were fired from their jobs. Hundreds had to leave their coal company-owned houses. Those who refused were evicted by the detested Baldwin-Felts Detective Agency.

On May 19, thirteen Baldwin-Felts detectives arrived in Matewan to evict striking miners from their homes. Some families were forced out at gunpoint, with their belongings dumped in the road. Enraged miners grabbed their guns and headed for town.

As the detectives prepared to leave Matewan, Police Chief Sid Hatfield, Mayor Cable C. Testerman, and a group of angry miners tried to arrest Al Felts, who, in turn, tried to arrest Hatfield. Suddenly, shooting erupted. Within minutes, 10 men were dead, including seven detectives and Mayor Testerman. The Matewan Massacre, as it came to be known, was the start of a deadly 16-month period in the Mine Wars.

Tags: 
This Week in West Virginia History
West Virginia Mine Wars
Mingo County
Matewan
Baldwin-Felts Detective Agency
Sid Hatfield
Mayor Cable C. Testerman

Related Content

May 18, 1932: Industrialist I.T. Mann Dies at 68

By This Week in West Virginia History May 18, 2017
I.T. Mann
E-WV / WV Humanities Council

Financier and industrialist I. T. Mann died in Washington on May 18, 1932, at age 68. As a young man, the Greenbrier County native apprenticed at his father’s bank. Then, in 1889, he helped organize the Bank of Bramwell in Mercer County. The bank became a financial pillar of the southern coalfields and attracted wealthy coal operators to the town. Bramwell soon achieved the distinction of being the “richest small town in America.”

May 15, 1886: West Virginia's First African-American Female Legislator Born in Putnam Co.

By This Week in West Virginia History May 15, 2017
Minnie Buckingham
E-WV / WV Humanities Council

  On May 15, 1886, Minnie Buckingham was born in Putnam County. She later moved to Keystone in McDowell County and married E. Howard Harper, who was elected to the legislature in 1926. When Harper died in the middle of his term, the county Republican executive committee unanimously recommended Minnie to replace him. In January 1928, Governor Howard Gore appointed Minnie Buckingham Harper to complete her husband’s term, making her the first African-American woman in U.S. history to serve in a state legislature.

May 14, 1982: Court Decision Brings Sweeping Changes to West Virginia's Public Education System

By West Virginia Encyclopedia May 14, 2015

On May 14, 1982, Judge Arthur Recht handed down a legal ruling that reshaped the course of public education in West Virginia.

May 13, 1941: Fairmont State College President Joseph Rosier Seated in the U.S. Senate

By West Virginia Encyclopedia May 13, 2015

  

On May 13, 1941, Fairmont State College President Joseph Rosier was seated in the U.S. Senate, ending one of the state’s most bizarre political tussles. He was succeeding Democratic powerbroker Matthew Neely, who’d stepped down as senator to become West Virginia’s 21st governor.